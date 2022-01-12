South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $1,875,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

