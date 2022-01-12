South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.05 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE JBL opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

