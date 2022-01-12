Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 90,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12.

