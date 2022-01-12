BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by 55.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

