BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

BTA stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

