BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.
BTA stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
