CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.83 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,165,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

