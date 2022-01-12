TransAlta Renewables Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of RNW opened at C$16.38 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.76. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.31.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

