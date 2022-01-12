Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

