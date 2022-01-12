SSE plc Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

Get SSE alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.