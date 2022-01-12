Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AA4 opened at GBX 32 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.92. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.48).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
