Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.06 ($0.25), with a volume of 62045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 52 ($0.71) to GBX 38 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £208.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

