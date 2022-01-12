Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.76 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $40.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

