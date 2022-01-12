Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after acquiring an additional 809,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

