Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,948,235,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

