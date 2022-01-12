Opsens (OPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Opsens (TSE:OPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect Opsens to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

OPS opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$289.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

