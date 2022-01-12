Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 92.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,798 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,303,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

