Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,229 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 462,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 494,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

