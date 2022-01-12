Barclays PLC Buys 505,093 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $158,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 210,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

LPX opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

