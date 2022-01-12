Barclays PLC Buys 3,393,129 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $101,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

