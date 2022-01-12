Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 36,072 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 174.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $23,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

