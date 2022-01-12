Commerce Bank Buys 3,744 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

