Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

