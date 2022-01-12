First United Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

First United has increased its dividend by 114.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First United has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

FUNC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41. First United has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

