55I LLC Buys 52 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

