BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $888.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $921.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $903.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

