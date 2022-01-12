Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,798 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

AUY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

