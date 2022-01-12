55I LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

55I LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average is $185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.