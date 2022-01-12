Barclays PLC Purchases 230,559 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,559 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.66% of Teladoc Health worth $132,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Teladoc Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

