IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $555.06 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

