Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,419 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,477 ($20.05) to GBX 1,419 ($19.26) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).

ECM opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,112.29. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 863 ($11.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($17.32).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

