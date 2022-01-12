M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 213.16 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.99).
M Winkworth Company Profile
