M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 213.16 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.99).

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

