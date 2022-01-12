Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.07. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.
About Premier Foods
