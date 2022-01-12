Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.07. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

