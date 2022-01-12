Informa (LON:INF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 635 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 568 ($7.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 634.67 ($8.61).

Get Informa alerts:

INF stock opened at GBX 552.80 ($7.50) on Tuesday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 510.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 522.28.

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,377.09).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.