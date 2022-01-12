Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

PK opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

