Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LADR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

