Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

