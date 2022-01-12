11,192 Shares in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

ZYXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

