CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

NYSE MMC opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

