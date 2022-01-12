Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $538.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

