Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $251,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.56 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.