Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

