Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $138,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -310.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

