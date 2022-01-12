SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 131,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

