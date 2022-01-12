Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fortinet worth $51,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $323.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.