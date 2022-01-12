Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.