Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 230.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

