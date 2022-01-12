Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,761,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,571.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,565.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

