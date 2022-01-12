iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.07

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 1928980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
