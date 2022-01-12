iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.07

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 1928980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.