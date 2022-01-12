Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.40

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 384785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

