Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.95

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $284.04 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

